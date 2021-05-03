Lansing Built to Last finalist: “Dancing with the Nordes”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There are now five finalists in the Lansing Built to Last competition.

It’s an idea that formed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders in mid-Michigan saw the devastating impact the virus and related shutdowns were having on small businesses and wanted to help find a way to help them succeed.

During today’s Daily Digital Debrief, Digital Director Adam Fisher spoke with Tiffany Norde who with her husband founded “Dancing with the Nordes”. Their mission, bring dance and accidental exercise to Lansing.’

Here what Norde has to say about her business, and Lansing Built to Last in the video above.

6 News will feature each of the five finalists during the Daily Digital Debrief from Monday, May 3rd through Friday, May 7th.

You can find out who wins the competition LIVE on wlns.com on Friday, May 7th at 7 p.m.