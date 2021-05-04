Lansing Built to Last finalist: Hooked

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There are now five finalists in the Lansing Built to Last competition.

It’s an idea that formed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders in mid-Michigan saw the devastating impact the virus and related shutdowns were having on small businesses and wanted to help find a way to help them succeed.

During today’s Daily Digital Debrief, webcast anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with Matt Grossmann about his business “Hooked”, which aims to bring a space for Lansing residents to read, drink wine, and coffee.

Here what Grossmann has to say about his business, and Lansing Built to Last in the video above.

6 News will feature each of the five finalists during the Daily Digital Debrief from Monday, May 3rd through Friday, May 7th.

You can find out who wins the competition LIVE on wlns.com on Friday, May 7th at 7 p.m.