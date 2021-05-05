‘Lansing Built to Last’ finalist: Socalight Society

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There are now five finalists in the Lansing Built to Last competition.

It’s an idea that formed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders in mid-Michigan saw the devastating impact the virus and related shutdowns were having on small businesses and wanted to help find a way to help them succeed.

During today’s Daily Digital Debrief webcast, Digital Anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with Nyshell Lawrence, who with her husband Jonathan, came up with Socalight Society. It’s a future bookstore and more, focused on underrepresented groups.

Here what Nyshell has to say about their business, and Lansing Built to Last in the video above.

6 News will feature each of the five finalists during the Daily Digital Debrief from Monday, May 3rd through Friday, May 7th.

You can find out who wins the competition LIVE on www.wlns.com on Friday, May 7th at 7 p.m.