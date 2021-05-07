‘Lansing Built to Last’ finalist: Sweet Encounter Kids Culinary Academy

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — There are five finalists in the first ever Lansing Built to Last competition.

It’s an idea that formed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders in mid-Michigan saw the devastating impact the virus and related shutdowns were having on small businesses and wanted to help find a way to help them succeed.

During today’s Daily Digital Debrief webcast, Digital Anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with Nikki Thompson Frazier, the creator of Sweet Encounter Kids Culinary Academy. She believes children are a core part of any community and has come up with a business idea offering a monthly subscription box cooking club and culinary classes.

Hear what Nikki has to say about her business idea and Lansing Built to Last in the video above.

6 News featured each of the five finalists during the Daily Digital Debrief from Monday, May 3rd through Friday, May 7th.

You can find out who wins the competition LIVE on www.wlns.com on Friday, May 7th at 7 p.m.