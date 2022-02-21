LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Throughout American history, people have been turned away from buying a home because of their skin color. This was often done by realtors designating areas as “whites only.”

Most of us have driven through the I496 freeway in Lansing. In the 1960s, a diverse community once existed in that area. However, it was destroyed during the freeway’s construction. Unfortunately, this was not an uncommon. The racist practice later became known as “redlining.”

McGuire’s previous Home

Mary Jane McGuire is 92-years-old and lived in Lansing her entire life. Mcguire says her family was​ a victim of the redlining construction of the I-496 freeway. A community that McGuire’s family once belonged to.

The community before I-496 erased it.

“It was a community of well-built, English Tudor houses. We had only been there maybe six years or so, it wasn’t anything that we had expected to happen,” said McGuire.

McGuire’s family loved the neighborhood that’s why when they were told to leave her family resisted.

“We were one of the last homes to be purchased by the state because we refused to sell our house,” she said.

Burton Smith who is in his late 60’s was best friends with McGuire’s son. When the construction happened, there elementary school was destroyed.

McGuire and Smith

“It was disheartening to see the McGuire’s home destroyed, it was very disheartening to look at the community in itself that was just a block away, that we would be able to actually go across to was part of our lives of walking to school and realizing we weren’t going to school with these people who were in your neighborhood anymore,” said Smith.

Smith told 6 News the construction is a sour memory for many people.

“It was so painful for them, you look at it from this standpoint that one day your house is there, and then a month later your house is gone,” said Smith.

McGuire told 6 News after the state knocked down her home, they needed to relocate. Which at the time, was not easy.

“It was a situation where we were not necessarily shown or invited into neighborhoods. It became evident that the realtors and the salespeople showing us around had designated an area,” said McGuire.

For example, they looked at a home in Lansing Township north of Lake Lansing Road. They placed an offer, but the request was denied.

“This particular addendum was saying that they would not sell to Blacks. At that time, we filed a suit to the civil rights commission,” said McGuire.

Eventually, they found a home in a nice neighborhood; However, families began to move out.

“We did go through hearing comments about what’s going to happen because the McGuire’s are moving into the neighborhood,” said McGuire.

Mcguire and Smith say it’s important for people to understand the impact redlining has played in our American history.

“I don’t think we need to cover up the history of the past, I think we need to examine it and realize this is something that we need in order for us to go forward,” said Smith.

“I keep saying do not cut this information out of the curriculum of our children because they need to know what life had been like at one time,” said McGuire.