Lawmakers and car crash victims aim to fix new car insurance laws at Michigan’s Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A group of Michigan lawmakers and injured car accident survivors were at the Capitol today, protesting an insurance law they say is unjust.

They say insurance companies are abusing two key parts to the 2019 No-Fault auto insurance law. Mainly a fee schedule and a 56 hour per week cap on family and friend provided home-based care.

New car insurance laws will go into effect July 1. People like Brandon Clark are worried about the change. He continues to suffer long-term injuries from a car crash that happened when he was just 18 months old. Clark says the car insurance laws will put a limit on the amount of home-based care he can receive.

“Ever since my parents have had to stay awake with me 24/7, 168 hours a week, and they’re trying to cut it down to 56 hours a week,” said Clark.

That’s why he was at the Capitol rallying with lawmakers.

“It’s really stressful not knowing where we’re going to end up or where im going to end up in a year from now,” he said.

“So the amicus brief is just in support of those bringing the lawsuit, one is a caregiving business and one is a victim of a car accident, and so we alongside them are urging the court to take action on this to clarify the intent and to ensure people don’t lose care on July 1,” sait State Senator Winnie Brinks.

Brinks is sponsoring the brief with 73 current and former lawmakers. It’s designed to fix the 56 hour per week cap and a schedule fee that reduces payments to providers.

Right now, those provisions are also being challenged in a lawsuit.

“I think it’s important to recognize that this doesn’t undo the legislation, it simply fixes that consequence that was unintended by both supporters and non-supporters of that legislation.”

Clark says the brief not being approved would be his worst-case scenario.

“I will probably live in a hospital or nursing home which I won’t be able to see my friends or my family as much as I do now,” he said.

State lawmakers did say they did not imply for the auto-insurance laws to be used retroactively.