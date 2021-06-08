Luke Bryan will perform at a local Michigan farm this September

LOCKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Country singer Luke Bryan is bringing his farm tour back to Michigan this September.

He will tour farms across the US and perform concerts in their hayfields.

The money raise will go to farming kids to earn scholarships and attend college.

Bryan will walk the fields of Kubiak Family farms in Fowlerville and perform an outdoor concert.

“If there were no farmers there wouldn’t probably be much of anything,” said

Travis Kubiak. He and his cousin Caleb are farmers and work for their own household’s dairy farm Kubiak’s Family Farms.

Last year their family got a call from Luke Bryan’s manager asking if they’d be interested in letting Bryan walk their farm and perform.

“My grandma actually hung up on him cause she thought it wasn’t real, and my aunt called them back and said yeah we’ll do this,” said Travis.

“We’re all working out in the shop and my aunt came outside and said that Luke Bryan’s on the on the phone and his managers on the phone and our buddy thought they were joking and you know we kind of didn’t think it was real so it’s pretty cool that it’s actually real and it’s going to happen,” said Caleb.

The tour makes stops at different states, and the money raised will give back to kids of farmers to earn a scholarship and attend college.

Bryan’s manager told the Kubiak family Bryan wants to help shed light on rural America and says college degrees could help kids better manage their family business.

But after hard planning, The coronavirus pandemic forced Bryan to delay his tour until 2021.

“We just kept going and hoped that maybe someday the concert would happen so that farmers will be appreciated,” said Caleb.

Now, after much anticipation, the Kubiak family can’t wait to welcome Bryan this year on September 18.

“I do appreciate him because he supports the farmers so much,” said Travis

Tickets go on sale online Friday for $56 apiece at lukebryan.com/farmtour, and 70 dollars at the gate.