McLaren Dr: Low impact exercise can go a long way

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan is one of 24 states where between 20 and 25 percent of adults are physically “inactive,” meaning they really don’t exercise at all.

During today’s edition of the Daily Digital Debrief webcast, anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with Dr. David Pohl with McLaren Greater Lansing. He’s a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and has some great advice for people looking for more low-impact activities that will be better for their joints.

