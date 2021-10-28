Michigan-based water company is nationally recognized with award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS)—Nearly 10 years ago, ‘Boxed Water is Better’ launched its company to come up with a sustainable alternative to plastic water.

Robert Koenen, The Chief Executive Officer of ‘Boxed Water is Better’ told 6 News he didn’t know how successful it would become.

“We’re a little company outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan,” Koenen said, “And we’re taking on big plastics, the Cokes, and the Aquafina’s of the world. What’s beautiful is people are responding with switching over from plastic instead of paper.”

‘Boxed Water is Better’ has designed its product to use packages that look-like milk cartons which are created from paper and plant-based products. The container stores fresh drinking water and has a wide shelf-life.

“Our whole goal is to think about renewability, sustainability,” Koenen stated, “People know there’s a plastic pollution problem but they don’t really know what they can do about it.”

Good House Keeping just awarded ‘Boxed Water is Better’ with there 2021 sustainable innovation awards.

“To be recognized on a global scale by such a recognizable brand as ‘Good House Keeping’ that we’ve all grown up with is beyond our wildest dreams because we had no idea we were in that league,” Koenen said.

Koenen says this award gave the company a larger voice.

“There’s nine million tons of plastic going in the ocean,” Koenen stated “I think this award is just a validation and recognition of the fact that sustainability matters.”