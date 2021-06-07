Michigan Poor People’s Campaign spreads awareness about its reconstruction resolution

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Poor People’s Campaign held a news conference on June 7, 2021, around noon outside Representative Elissa Slotkin’s Lansing-based office.

The group is demanding that Michigan legislators understand their third reconstruction resolution, a nonpartisan approach to poverty they say could help with those struggling with low wages in the United States.

The third reconstruction resolution is a legislative agenda put forth by the Michigan Poor People’s Campaign. This resolution, acknowledges systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the denial of health care, militarism and the false narrative perpetuated by white supremacist nationalist extremism. The goal is to heal and address these injustices, with laws and policies.

The Michigan Poor People’s Campaign says poverty can lead to other systemic problems in our country.

“They’re just so many disparities and inequalities that we’re experiencing in our country,” said LeAnn Setoe, Community Activist and local Pastor, “and so we’re just asking our government to sort of say hey there’s gotta be a limit to this sort of unchecked capitalism that’s happening .”

Nearly 30 people a part of Michigan’s Poor People’s Campaign gathered outside of representative Elissa Slotkin’s Lansing office and chanted for equality among all residents in the United States. Community activists spoke about homelessness, low wages, police brutality and accountability, healthcare, and incarceration.

Nakiya Wakes spoke about the Flint water crisis and its continuing repercussions on that community.

“It’s been over 7 years and we still cannot drink our water but we have to pay water bills,” Wakes said, “I was pregnant with twins twice, and lost my babies due to drinking the water.”

Wake hopes the press conference held today will provide some insight to the entire community that Flint, Michigan is still suffering.

“This crisis could happen anywhere,” Wakes stated, “but I would just like to let the elected officials know that we are still struggling and that we need help.”

“I’m just hoping to get the word out that there’s a lot of people who think and feel like you do,” LeAnn Setoe said, “and we can make amazing change happen when we work together.”

The Michigan Poor People’s Campaign says poverty is a public health emergency. The group told 6 News that Representative Elissa Slotkin wanted to be at their press conference to support its cause, but she was traveling and provided her best wishes.

For more information regarding the Poor People’s campaign visit its national website.