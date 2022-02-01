Michigan’s death rate increased compared to births in 2020, What does this mean for our state?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Recent data found for the first time in recorded history, more people died in Michigan in 2020 than they were born. That has some experts on edge.

In 2020, 117,087 people died and 104,149 babies were born. The numbers were determined by Kurt Metzger, the founder of Data Driven Detroit. Metzger says the population growth has spiraled downward and that alarming trend can become a domino effect.

Metzger studies Michigan population trends, looking at census data, information from the Michigan Dept. of Health and Human services, and data from local moving companies in the state.

“The Census Bureau estimated that we lost population. We know births continue to go down so it’s just going to get worse, and mainly kind of a clarity call to say “okay Michigan we got another problem,”‘ said Metzger.

He says 2021 will most likely be worse from his observations, and it’s a trend that could continue.

“People may very well say “it was COVID” right? So obviously our death numbers are up and once COVID moves on, if it ever does, all will be right again, but as we looked at the numbers, pulling the COVID deaths out of the total deaths we still had more deaths than births,” said Metzger.

“It has immediate effects for things like how many dollars do we get from the federal government in Michigan,” said Matt Grossmann, Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at MSU.

Grossmann says low populations mean we could lose more congressional seats, which could negatively impact Michigan.

“We’re less likely to have an influence on national decisions,” Grossmann said.

Grossman and Metzger both suggest that from data Michigan already has less in-state migration.

“If you have low immigration, low in state migration, low births and high deaths all of that is all together going to be cause for some alarm,” said Grossman.

Grossman says the best we can do as a community right now, is to try and understand what factors are leading to the population drops.