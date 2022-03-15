LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the Ukraine crisis unfolds, people across the world continue to stand in solidarity. Mid-Michiganders are finding unique ways to donate to Ukrainian refugees. Many people have even booked Airbnb rentals with no real intention of traveling there.

The bookings are part of an effort to get money directly into the pockets of Ukrainian refugees.

Jordan Graft moved to East Lansing recently from Chicago, and has been keeping a close eye on what’s going on in Ukraine.

“I think for a lot of people in the U.S. it’s beyond what we can imagine,” Graft said. “I actually got into the VRBO app right away and booked something for the following night, but first, I reached out to the property owners, and I kind of just asked, ‘Hey are you local to Kyiv?'”

After scrolling through social media, Graft happened upon a post that gave her an idea: booking Airbnb’s in Ukraine, but not traveling there.

Graft is not only giving rental hosts direct money, but is also directly communicating with some hosts to see how they are doing financially.

One woman who Graft spoke with is sheltering in place.

“I told her I want to book her property but I’m not actually going to stay I’m just going to help in any way I can,” Graft said.

The woman expressed her gratitude for what Graft is doing.

Graft isn’t the only one wanting to help.

Rebecca Kasen, another East Lansing resident, also started to book Airbnb’s in Ukraine around two weeks ago.

“I took it out of what I consider our take-out budget, so I’ll cook one more night if it means that I can help somebody get the stuff that they need,” Kasen said.

The steps to book on the website are simple.

“I just went to Airbnb no different than I was looking for a room by the lake or something like that I just typed in ‘Ukraine’ and then I filtered it by what I want to donate. So if I want to donate $100 I would have looked for rooms around that point,” said Kasen.

Ultimately, the goal is to make a direct impact on the Ukrainian people.

“Either having these missiles dropping or you’re fleeing your city and you don’t even know where to go and you have to leave everything behind,” said Graft. “I just hope this makes some kind of difference.”

Airbnb announced it would temporarily waive both host and guest booking fees on rental listings in Ukraine.