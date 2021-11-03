MSU expert breaks down critical race theory

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s become a national hot topic: Critical Race Theory.

Lawmakers across the country are arguing how it impacts K through 12 schools; However, the topic isn’t even taught in most public schools.

6 News spoke with an MSU official who says critical race theory is being misinterpreted

“It’s an elite educational theory.”

Terah Chambers, an MSU Associate Dean for Equity and Inclusion says critical race theory was established in the 1970s and came out of the civil rights movement.

She says the subject relates to history but “it’s meant to help us understand why various efforts over time have maybe not been as effective as maybe we would like them to have been.”

So what exactly is critical race theory anyway?

Chambers says it relates to race problems in our society.

It says, for example, racism is not formed by one person but embedded into legal policies and the system.

But that’s often not the way it’s talked about today..

“I understand somewhere along the way someone took a hold of this term ‘critical race theory ‘and it’s being substituted in a way to talk about all kinds of efforts related to diversity,” said Chambers.

Chambers says it’s a broad topic and people confuse addressing history with the topic of critical race theory.

“If we’re talking about why it’s important for us to be informed about diversity, equity and inclusion efforts that is something that we all need to be focused on that is something that helps bring us closer together. That is an issue that will help move us forward.”

Chambers says critical race theory is usually taught at law schools and graduate programs.