New provision under American Rescue Plan gives hope to small businesses

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted small businesses across the United States. Although the impact varies from each company as waiting for employees to get a vaccine could become expensive.

Most people experience side effects where they would need to take time off to recover.

Alexis Duffey is the Information Security Officer for A.J. Boggs & Company, a small business operating with a staff less than 100 employees in East Lansing, Michigan. Duffey told 6 News reporter Samana Sheikh she did not take any paid time off for a vacation this year.

However, Duffy’s paid time off went toward mental health days, family, and a day for her to take the first dose of the vaccine. Duffy expects to take another day off to complete her entire dose of the vaccine next week.

“This year has definitely proven that maybe in a lot of cases, current PTO standards,” Duffy said, “and time off and flexibility may not have been enough especially for a long drawn out crisis like we’re currently having.”

The American Rescue Plan released a new voluntary provision this month available to small business owners operating with a staff of 500 employees, or less. Now, small businesses have tax credits available to them to provide paid time off for their employees receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, or dealing with COVID-related problems. Immediate tax credits are available until September 30, 2021.

Duffey states her employer A.J. Boggs & Company is participating in the the tax relief. The company created separate codes for employees to log COVID-related hours so they can apply it to their 2021 taxes.

“My employer specifically said it’s important to us that if you’re getting the vaccine we need to support you in that decision,” Duffy said.

The American Rescue Plan mentions a business might be eligible for tax credits of more than $17,000 per employee who takes sick or family leave.

“We’ve asked our staff to keep track of those hours,” Clarke Anderson, CEO of A.J. Boggs & Company said. “Submit those to us, and then at the end of the year we can submit those hours for a tax credit.”

Anderson says his small staff has operated from a virtual platform ever since the beginning of the pandemic. He suggests to small business owners struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic this could be a sign of relief.

“We’re all struggling with staffing, doing so much remotely, and it’s not easy,” Anderson stated. “It’s giving employees that paid time off that they could use and getting a tax credit to do it is just fantastic.”

Anderson told 6 News it was easy to incorporate into his business. They processed a form and now they are having each of their employees document their paid time off related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not loose, and the government is very specific about what cases they will allow you to take advantage of this tax credit,” Anderson said.

The American Rescue Plan provides various benefits and if you are interested in learning more information on the paid leave for employees visit treasury.gov/coronavirus, and attached is an informational document to read more about the tax break.