OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS)— The Friends of Moldova is a nonprofit that’s based in Okemos the members consist of former Peace Corps volunteers. As the crisis continues in Ukraine, the group is raising money to help Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum in Moldova.

Moldova is a small-neighboring country of Ukraine. Within the last few weeks, the country has supported over 230,000 Ukrainian refugees.

The Friends of Moldova is collaborating with the Peace Corps of Moldova to raise money for everyday necessities for refugees in need.

Bartosz Gawarecki is the President of the nonprofit. He is a former member of the Peace Corps who volunteered in Moldova for over 3 years.

“I’m just so grateful to be in a position of service,” Gawarecki said.

When the Ukraine invasion happened, the members of the nonprofit turned on their TVs and were shocked to see what was happening overseas. The nonprofit decided to step-up and help refugees at the border of Ukraine and Moldova.

“We shifted gears and focused on up-lighting the huge influx of Ukrainian refugees into the Republic of Moldova,” Gawarecki said. “What we’re doing there is buying things like food; water, beds, materials for setting up tents, camps giving out warm clothes.”

“Our staff spent all weekend of their personal time driving to the border,” Hannah Gardi, Director of Programming and Training Peace Corps Moldova. “Picking people up, finding shelters for them, figuring out which organizations we partner with for supporting refugees and setting up essentially shelters.”

She says the support from the nonprofit overseas helps the overall cause.

“Friends of Moldova really wanted to step into action and to support what was happening in Moldova, to support what was happening in Ukraine,” Gardi said.

Gardi says what the Peace Corps of Moldova does is different from the nonprofit. The mission is to support peace and friendship.

She says it’s amazing to see the entire world come together for one cause.

“We can’t actually understand what they are going through but we will try to meet them where they’re at,” Gardi said, “and see if there is just a way for us to just soften the blow of it and to just say we’re here for you how can we help.”

At time of writing, the Friends of Moldova raised $100,000.