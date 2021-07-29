ON THE FARM: Got Milk? The process of getting milk to grocery stores

ST.JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS)—Many of us at one point in our lives have questioned: “How does the milk we drink get to the grocery store?” The entire process is well-organized, safe, and sterile.

The first step is to properly raise the animal with nutrition, nourishment, and a comfortable environment.

Cows eat corn, haylage, soy meal, distillers, grain, hay, cottonseed.

Carla Wardin, Co-owner of Evergreen Dairy, says in order to get milk, the cows must be pregnant. The cows can remain in closed quarters known as confined animal feeding operations, and these homes can have over 500 animals.

Wardin says each farmer has a different schedule of when to milk a cow. Cows are usually milked twice a day by using a milking machine. However, people can opt to milk a cow by hand, but the milking machine makes the life of a farmer easier.

Wardin says her local dairy farm supplies milk to the supply-chain grocery store, Kroger.

Wardin told 6 News that milking one cow takes about five minutes, and usually depends on the machinery the farmers are using, and the amount of milk a cow produces. The milking machine is supposed to mimic the way a young calf when it depends on its mother’s milk to grow. The machine creates a vacuum around the teat of the cow and lets the milk get released from the udder.

Wardin also recommends storing milk in a cool environment. On Dairy farms, milk is usually stored at 39 degrees Fahrenheit, or colder. Once the milk has been collected it’s stored in stainless steel pipes which she says are hygienically cleaned.

The milk is usually collected in milk tankers and transported to a factory where samples are taken to test for antibiotics. When milk is approved it’s homogenized; pasteurized, packaged, and then transported to your local grocery store.