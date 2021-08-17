ON THE FARM: Milk Pasteurization Process

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS)—Pasteurization is the process in which certain food items are treated with mild heat to get rid of toxins, harmful bacteria, and helps extend shelf-life on certain items.

“The standard is milk is heated to 160 degrees for 15 seconds, and that doesn’t kill all the bacteria because there is good bacteria too,” said Carla Wardin, co-owner of Evergreen Dairy in St. Johns, Michigan.

Pasteurization is one of the oldest on food safety, and it kills of potential harmful bacteria like listeria that infects people and animals through contaminated food. The first step in the milk pasteurization process is sending it to a milk processing plant.

“That’s also where the milk is separated into skim, 2 percent, and whole, Wardin stated.

“All of it happens at the milk processing plant with the many stainless steel pipes.”

Wardin told 6 News it’s not recommended to drink non-pasteurized milk, but if you do, it will not be extremely harmful.

“A lot of farmers drink their own milk. It’s called…’raw milk,'” Wardin said. “My husband and I grew up on our separate farms drinking raw milk until I moved out of the house.”

Wardin says her immune system has been exposed to raw milk ever since a young age. Therefore, it impacts her body different than an average shopper at the grocery store.

Wardin says that’s why pasteurization is recommended, and they want to bring the safest milk out to the public. Plus, the quality of milk becomes better when it goes through the process.

“The milk is good for you, has nine essential vitamins and minerals, it has no antibiotics in it, and farmers are working to make the best quality product,” Wardin suggested.