Safety For You: Enjoy a fire-safe H.O.L.I.D.A.Y.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The most wonderful time of the year is also the most likely time of the year for home fires. Home fires during the holiday season often involve space heaters, candles, holiday decorations and

Christmas trees. By taking some preventative steps, using common sense, and following some simple rules, most home fires can be prevented during the H.O.L.I.D.A.Y. season and beyond.

Always turn off a space heater and holiday lights when you go to bed or leave the room. You can take charge of your holiday safety Where You Live!

‘Tis the season to water your Christmas tree daily to keep it from becoming dry. Also use care with candles and electric lights to keep this joyous time of year safe. More than 1 out of every 4 home Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems. A heat source too close to the tree causes 1 in every 4 of the fires.

Use flameless candles instead of real candles to prevent a home fire.

Create a 1-foot circle of safety (keeping anything that can burn away) if you decide to use real candles. Always blow out candles when you leave the room or go to bed.

Choose holiday decorations that are labeled flame retardant or not flammable.

Keep your live Christmas tree away from heat sources and room exits.

Place fireplace ashes in a metal container with a lid and place the container outside and away from buildings and other combustibles.

Remember as you deck the halls this season, be fire smart and don’t burn them down.