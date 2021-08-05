SOLD! Lansing-based company Two Men and a Truck gets new owners

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the name suggests, the company Two Men and a Truck comes from humble beginnings.

Sitting right front and center at Two Men and a Truck’s headquarters in Lansing is the original “name sake truck.”

Well, a model of that truck.

Back in the day, the founders of the company used to pack up the truck with practically anything that people would pay them to move.

Now in 2021, Two Men and a Truck is in almost every state in the country.

“It’s expanded over the last 30 years to include not only 380 locations here in the U.S. but almost 30 locations in Canada and also locations in the United Kingdom,” said Two Men and a Truck President Randy Shacka.

As long as it has been around, Two Men and a Truck has been known as a family business, but as of this week that’s no longer entirely true.

On Tuesday, the family officially sold their share of the business to a company called ServiceMaster Brands.

“You know we’ve been a fabric in the Lansing community for over 30 years and our roots are firmly planted here,” Shaka said. “As we came across this opportunity with Roark Capital and Service Master, so many things aligned. You know, from our core values to our purpose of why we do what we do everyday.”

Naturally though, when a company in Atlanta purchases a Lansing staple, there will be some level of concern about moving, or even downsizing.

“I think any time you go through a change like this it’s on everyone’s mind,” Shaka said. “The great thing about ServiceMaster coming in is they not only invested in us as a team here, but they also invested in our corporate office building. They’ve invested in our Lansing operation and the real estate there as well and they’ve committed to you know keeping our culture in Lansing how it is.”

Bottom line, this moving company isn’t moving anywhere.