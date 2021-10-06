State representatives react to the $1.5T infrastructure bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — President Biden came to mid-Michigan this week to promote his social spending bill, “Build Back Better” agenda, and his bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The bill is getting mixed reviews and is still being discussed in Congress.

The white house says if the legislation passes it would have a huge impact on the state.

President Biden stopped in the Great Lakes state to pitch his infrastructure plan.

“They are proposing about $550 billion dollars in new spending over the next five years to modernize our roads, and anyone who has lived in Michigan for any amount of time knows that our roads are not the best…we need modernized roads, we need bridges and transit systems that actually work for us,” said Sarah Anthony (D) Lansing and Lansing Township.

Anthony goes on to say that every part of our state has some level of deficit in relation to infrastructure.

“When we have dangerous roads it matters, it matters to our safety, when we have water infrastructure that is not safe it impacts generations of the lives of Michiganders when we cannot access things like high-speed internet it could be the difference of life and death for individuals who have transportation barriers and cannot head to their local hospital or health system.”

The nearly $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill would help build bridges and roads, provide transportation safety programs, invest in modernizing transit, maintenance for Amtrak trains, investing in water, high-speed internet, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and much more.

“What our state needs which electric vehicle infrastructure. Making sure that we have EV infrastructure at rest areas is what our bipartisan bill package will do,” said STATE REP. PADMA KUPPA (D) CLAWSON AND TROY.

Kuppa strongly believes in EV infrastructure, she says electric cars are the future and this bill will place charging stations in hard-to-reach communities.

“We’ll be investing in things we will actually be doing and so it’s a win-win situation,” continued Kuppa.

“Everyone knows this is going to raise the taxes, that this is going to raise prices,” said State Rep. Graham Filler, who represents Clinton county and the southern part of Gratiot county.

State representative Graham Filler, a proud Republican, says this plan is great but unrealistic.

“When you raise taxes on big businesses which is how this is supposed to be how this is paid for anybody who knows anything about business knows that the cost gets passed down to the consumer. The last thing we want to do with the last two difficult years in the American economy especially on small businesses and families is that to raise the prices of goods. So that is why I sort of distinctively disagree with this Biden plan.”

Congressman Tim Walberg has his concerns as well.

When president Biden arrived on Tuesday, Walberg tweeted:

Welcome to Michigan, Mr. President. An overwhelming majority of our state—86%—is concerned about rising inflation happening under your watch. Spending $3.5 trillion we don’t have is reckless and will only make the inflation crisis worse. — Rep Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) October 5, 2021

This legislation still has not received the green light in Congress.

To access a fact sheet about the infrastructure deal, click here.