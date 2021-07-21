Struggling to pay your mortgage? Maybe this grant can help

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham county residents are struggling to pay their bills due to the pandemic can now qualify for financial grant assistance through the Capital Area Housing Partnership.

“Now we’re going to give them some hope moving forward.”

Rawley van Fossens, Executive Director of the Capital Area Housing Partnership says the million-dollar program will help qualified homeowners up to 12 months.

The best part? You won’t have to pay the money back.

“We decided as a board allocate some of that ARP money to that type of program and we partnered with capital area housing partnership to administer those grants.”

Bryan Crenshaw, a chairperson for the Ingham County Board of Commissioners says the money comes from the American Rescue Plan.

The payments will be made in lump sums to mortgage servicers and utility providers.

“Well those are the two biggest areas that we heard that individuals were having troubles with. Again, with loss of wages, loss of jobs.”

Rawley von Fossen continues,

“It’s our hope that these funds are going to keep more folks in our community safely housed during such a disastrous time the pandemic has caused.”

Eligibility is determined by income and household size.