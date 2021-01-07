DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Students get life-saving lesson

OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) — Michael McLeieer runs the fire safety non-profit E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc., but McLeieer does more than just fire safety.

Back in 2018, it became a requirement for all high school students to be taught Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) sometime before they graduate.

“I think that’s a great opportunity because we have over 100,000 people now who are ready to go out in the community as they’re in a restaurant, as they’re in a movie theater, a video arcade, wherever it happens to be, they’re better prepared, they’re advocates in the community, promoting safety.”

McLeieer travels to high schools all throughout the area, and today he was at Olivet High School, teaching a small group of seniors the CPR basics.

McLeieer says proper form is very important, which means keeping your two hands on top of each other and pressing down about 2 inches.

McLeieer gives the kids real-life scenarios and has them walk through the steps.

“You pass a house where an older man who was mowing his lawn has just collapsed,” McLeieer said. “Okay, so there’s no breathing so what are we going to do?”

Students say the classes are preparing them well for the future.

“I want to go into law enforcement when I graduate high school so having this as already something I know will be a little bit easier to do,” Olivet High School student Brennen Redding said.

Seeing kids get a head start on life is what it’s all about, McLeieer said.

“Whether it’s in law enforcement, fire service, the military, manufacturing or the business community, they’re a positive asset, they’re a positive role model and they’re able to share with their peers the importance of taking training seriously,” McLeieer said. “We can have fun but we can also remember that these are life-saving skills that will last for a lifetime.”

Doing CPR training during a pandemic means you have to take all the precautions. After each demonstration, the kids clean the dummy and use hand sanitizer to wash their hands.