Two Men and a Truck & Buddy’s Pizza give back to charities in need

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Tis’ the season to be giving.

Two Men and a Truck and Buddy’s Pizza have paired up to give back to two charities in need this holiday season.

“There always in need of toiletry items and things that we use so often and take for granted,” said Gianni Massaro, Marketing and Recruiting Coordinator of Two Men and a Truck in Lansing.

He’s working with Buddy’s Pizza to collect donated items ​and give to the nonprofits, Haven House and Child and Family Charities.

Haven House offers emergency housing and support services to families in need.

Child and Family Charities works to prevent child abuse, and neglect by providing parents with tools to raise healthy kids.

“Buddy’s Pizza is really excited to team up with Two Men and a Truck,” said Katy Dean, Chief Operating Officer of Buddy’s Pizza, “for a great cause we’re going to ask for some much needed donated items for Haven House, and for Child and Family Charities.”

Dean says everybody deserves to have access to everyday necessities.

“We really wanted to help because of some needed items that they’re looking for,” Dean said, “that they’re low in supply on, getting that shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash, lotion, towels, diapers and cleaning supplies and both charities are in desperate need of those items.”

Dean says if you donate, you can get a free voucher for a four-square one-topping pizza that people can use at Buddy’s Pizza.

“We’re collecting items here at our office on 1200 keystone avenue and buddy’s pizza on the west side is collecting items there 5924 West Saginaw,” Dean said.

This fundraiser is set to end on Dec. 23rd, and Two Men and a Truck will use their transportation services to deliver the donated goods.