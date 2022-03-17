MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Farmers in the U.S. have dealt with fertilizer prices gradually increasing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain shortages, higher shipping costs and an assortment of other reasons.

With the recent crisis in Ukraine, the price of fertilizer is set to skyrocket.

Farmers say if fertilizer prices continue to soar, then the cost of food will too.

“We’re looking at increases of 60%,” said Dave Cheney, Owner of Centennial Farm in Mason.

Cheney’s family-run farm produces corn and soybean used for many purposes. The farm uses all types of fertilizer for its crops, a lot of which is imported.

“Corn takes a lot of nitrogen to grow a good crop and that went from $240 up to $650 right now,” Cheney said, “if anything, we’re just going to pay the price for it.”

Ukraine and Russia are large national fertilizer exporters.

The recent crisis overseas caused both countries to ban embargos.

Cheney told 6 News he’s paying 38% more for potash fertilizer compared to 2021.

“Russia mainly is a large exporter of the three main fertilizer nutrients so nitrogenous, phosphorous, and potassium,” Teresa Sisung, Michigan Farm Bureau Industry Relations Specialist said.

Sisung told 6 News this situation could lead to a domino effect.

“We get about 6% of our potash from Russia,” Sisung said, “if it does cost more for those farmers to grow the crops, you would see that the purchasers would have to pay more for them, and therefore, you would see higher prices at the grocery store.”

Sisung says the situation has caused uncertainty.

“Supplies are questionable,” Sisung said, “and even if we have enough fertilizer there is also some questions to how quickly or if they can get actually get it out to the farm.”

“We are going to have to buy some more to carry out the rest of the acres we have to cover,” Sisung said, “and so that cost will be averaged out of the purchases we have yet to make.”