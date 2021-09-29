“Watch out for deer” Authorities warn of potential car crashes this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Fall is prime-time for deer-related car crashes.

Chad Stewart the Deer Management specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural resources is warning Michiganders to be careful on the roads this fall.

“Deer are social animals, so if you see one and that one moves out of the roadway, keep a slower pace because there could be one or several more behind it and they could follow that first deer that went through the roadway already.”

October and November are as deer breeding season.

That means you can expect their herd to travel at night and early morning.

“As the sun starts setting which typically coincides with a lot of people may be going home, or going out to dinner, etc, that’s when the likelihood for a collision certainly increased, and obviously as the sun goes down because deer can see at nighttime, they have really good night vision, they’re still moving,” said Stewart.

Stewart says the best thing you can do to avoid a crash is get rid of distractions and drive slow.

“Try to avoid at all costs [swerving] to miss the deer when they’re in the roadway. Just hit them. We can replace the front end of your car but we certainly can’t replace the driver if something tragic was to happen to them,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Wrigglesworth says they see more injuries and even deadly car accidents when people try to swerve off the road.

Wrigglesworth and Stewart say you should never get out of your car and check to see if the deer are still alive.

They say the animal could be injured and scared and potentially lead to a safety concern.

“If people are actively thinking about deer and deer movement at this time of year, then I think they are putting themselves in a better position to try to avoid a potential collision in the coming months.”

After a crash happens, always call the police to make a report.