“What about me?” Targets childhood racism

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—- Nabeela Khan, a local Michigan-mom is the author of a new educational book called, “What about me.” The novel centers-around her son Zariq Turner’s experience with childhood racism. Plus, it sheds light on how racism is systemically taught in homes, and if people discuss discrimination an immediate impact can take place.

“We are all connected, and the impact of one ripples through and affects everyone,” Khan stated.

Like any other mom, Khan wanted her bi-racial four-year-old son to be included. However, not being invited to a birthday party proved to her that underlying tension existed. Khan says a little kid handed out birthday invitations to each person in school besides her son. When Turner asked the little boy “What about me?” He replied, “No black or brown people are allowed.”

“He came home and was sad, so I asked him what happened,” Khan expressed, “and he told me he was in class, and everybody got invited to this birthday party except him, and how he felt sad that he was brown, and that was the reason he wasn’t invited.”

Khan understood it’s not the child’s fault; however, teaching youth terms like “discrimination” and “racism” are crucial. Therefore, she hopes children and parents can read “What about me?” and promote unity, acceptance, and awareness.

The entire plot of the novel focuses on a little boy upset about being excluded and teaches large terms for preschoolers like “racism” and discrimination. Khan hopes children can understand the impact of their words and how terms can have a lifelong effect.

Khan states she hopes this can open the door to difficult subjects being discussed as dinner-table conversations. Especially, during the present-time with ‘black lives matter’ protests, and other underlying systemic problems she believes need to be discussed.

“There’s a huge undercurrent that came to surface in these last four years,” Khan said, “and it is founded in fear and those layers of fear of the unknown; of religions, you don’t know, or customs you don’t know, cities, counties, states you never visited, and having this stereotype and mentality of our way, or the highway is so restrictive.”

Turner is now a freshman student at Michigan State University and believes the children’s book will be a positive influence.

“It’s a tough situation even for those kids in those situations,” Turner stated, “where parents are maybe teaching ignorance and it’s not really their fault it’s just a lack of knowledge.”

Turner’s influential story and Khan’s narrative come together hoping to create a more co-existent future generation.

“They just know their environment,” Turner exclaimed, “and they like their environment, and it’s not fair to other kids, so hopefully this book opens a couple of eyes.”

Khan’s primary message is to portray the world as a beautiful place.

“They’re so many different colors,” Khan stated, “and if we took the colors away, it’s like having a crayon box with two colors, and you can’t make much with that.”

‘What about me?’ is available on kindle.com, and paperback copies are available on amazon.com.