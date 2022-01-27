What exactly happens during an autopsy? We have the answers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you ever wondered how an autopsy works?

The meticulous procedure can help determine how a person died.

However, if the person has not been identified, the process can vary.

So, what are the exact steps are to an autopsy of an unidentified victim?

We have your answers.

“We generally have our autopsies completed within 24 hours from the time they arrive at our office,” said Michelle Fox, Supervisor of Sparrow Pathology and Chief Investigator of the Office of Medical Examiner.

Tools used in an autopsy at Sparrow

Fox told 6 News there are three different autopsies performed.

“There’s a limited which could just be a head only, or maybe a chest only depending on the case and then there’s an external exam,” said Fox. “A full external exam of the individual, and then there’s a full autopsy which is a full evisceration of the person.”

Fox said it is up to the Forensic Pathologist and Medical Examiners to determine what type of autopsy will be performed and how long each one takes.

Fox says in cases of unexpected, or suspicious deaths at Sparrow they begin with the process with fingerprinting.

Then, they follow with taking a look at medical records to find some identification and perform a visual exam of the body.

“We’ll do dental comparisons so we can if we know they might have a dentist somewhere,” said Fox.”We can get the antemortem images from their dentist and then compare that to postmortem imaging to identify.”

The last step of the process is to perform is DNA analysis.

Fox says they could bring a suspected family member to swab them for DNA. Once the experts working on the autopsy get identification they create a final report.

“We call the family first and notify that we have classified identification,” Fox said. “We notify the responding agents, and the law enforcement involved.”

If you would like more information on the Office of the Medical Examiner for Sparrow, click here.