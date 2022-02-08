LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If someone in your home has COVID-19, most people think everyone’s bound to get it… But that’s not always the case.

A report from the CDC says the chance of transmitting COVID-19 in a household setting is around 53%. So if someone you live with has the virus, it’s basically a coin flip if you get it or not, and there are many reasons for that.

“I think all of us realize some of us get illnesses worse than others even within our own families,” said Michael Caroukian, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Sparrow.

He says there are a lot of factors that determine if someone gets the virus when they’re exposed.

“Low humidity will make it harder for the virus to be able to infect you, if you’re in an area of great airflow exchange, you’re going to have a lower dose of the virus for you less likely to become infected,” said Caroukian.

Someone also could have gotten the virus already without knowing it, meaning they have antibodies.

Caroukian says the results could depend on when a person gets tested.

“40% or so are asymptomatic, and by the time the person they are in a family with gets infected, they have become negative so they look like they never tested positive,” he said.

And if you’ve recently been sick with a virus that’s not COVID-19, that can help too.

“COVID infections from a different virus that might help in some very slight ways have a little bit of memory towards things, which in some people depending on when they had their last cold or whatever might help with that,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

She also says your vaccination status plays a major role too.

“Your T-cells do what’s called a cell-mediated immunity, so things like macrophages will go out there and literally engulf and basically chew up and swallow the antigen, the virus that’s being presented,” said Vail.

Vail suggests even if you test negative after being exposed, you should quarantine if you don’t have the vaccine.

“They should be in quarantine for 5 days and then wearing a mask for five days after that. Unless they are fully vaccinated and boosted or have had COVID in the last 90 days,” she said.