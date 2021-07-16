Will Michigan see another COVID-19 surge like last fall?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’ve now been battling COVID-19 here in Michigan for almost a year and a half.

At this time last year, the virus had really slowed down from when it first came on the scene in the spring, but eventually it came roaring back.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared that we had beaten COVID-19 in the summer of 2020 and she said then we let our guard down.

So could that happen again?

Dr. Adenike Shoyinka, the medical director for the Ingham County Health Department, said last year there was so much more that we didn’t know about the coronavirus.

But with the dawn of the vaccine, a lot has changed. Even though the numbers were significantly down last year, Michigan is in even better shape this year.

In Ingham County, there were 403 cases of COVID-19 in July of 2020. In 2021, there have been 31 cases in Ingham.

Shoyinka said she’s hopeful that tend will continue.

“Are we going to be like we were last year? Or last fall? I don’t think so, I’m pretty confident that with the amount of vaccine that we have,” Shoyinka said.

“In Ingham County we have vaccinated well over 60 percent. We have a good number, we have good protection. The goal is to continue vaccinating more people. The more people we vaccinate the better our chances of doing really well.”

The outlook has definitely improved, but one thing we do have now are the variants. Officials said getting vaccinated now is more important than ever.