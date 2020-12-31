WLNS DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Full recap of the unforgettable year 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The year 2020 has been nothing if not memorable and sadly, it feels like this year will be remembered for what felt like a constant stream of bad news.
It started with devastating wildfires and somehow only got worse from there. A deadly virus emerged that kept everyone in their homes for months on end. But even that couldn’t silence the voice of social justice.
Here is our 6 News year in review:
JANUARY
The year began with wildfires in Australia and photos emerging on the internet of wildlife escaping those fires into nearby neighborhoods. In total, at least 33 people died and 27.2 million acres were burned.
In the United States, President Trump became the third president ever impeached by the United States House of Representatives.
Across the pond, it was royal drama, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were leaving the royal family.
Lastly, the most shocking event in January, the death of Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash.
The only good thing to come out of the tragic news was the trend of dad’s sharing stories about their daughters with the hashtag “girl dad” in honor of Bryant.
FEBRUARY
In February, President Trump was acquitted of both impeachment charges by the United States Senate.
The presidential primaries started to heat up in Iowa, with Bernie Sanders looking like the favorite.
And little did we know, just the few cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. would increase dramatically and completely change life as we knew it.
MARCH
On March 10, the calendar read as the day of the Michigan presidential primary, but it will now be remembered as the day of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the mitten state.
All at once, COVID-19 went from something that seemed abstract to everyone’s daily reality.
One day after the first case in Michigan was announced, NBA star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus and soon after the entire sports world was put on pause, with the cancellation of every major sport, including the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.
Everyone was told to stay home and in Michigan, that included virtual learning.
With everyone staying home and not much on TV, “Tiger King” quickly became the talk of many households. The battle of Joseph Maldonado-Passage or “Joe Exotic” and Carole Baskin over big cats was compelling to say the least, and filled a cultural void left from COVID-19.
APRIL
April was all about everyone getting used to the new normal, and part of that new normal was masks. That led to a controversy at a Michigan Senate vote at the capitol with State Senator Dale Zorn wearing what appeared to be a confederate flag mask. He denied that it was a confederate flag but also said he told his wife “it will raise some eyebrows.”
In addition, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an extension of the stay at home order.
MAY
As the calendar turned to the month of May, frustration started to really build about the COVID-19 restrictions.
Notably, an Owosso barber gave out haircuts despite the state’s restrictions.
The month of May is also graduation month for many college students, and the normal walks had to be thrown out in favor of virtual ceremonies.
Lastly in May, we learned a name that will stay with us for many years to come.
George Floyd was killed when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
JUNE
The outrage over Floyd’s death carried on for many months and led to massive Black Lives Matter protest all across the country, including here in Lansing, Michigan.
It also led to the “defund the police” movement and many asking for nationwide police reform.
In June, Whitmer also lifted the COVID-19 “stay at home order” as the numbers started to trend in the right direction after months of staying at home.
JULY
As the year progressed, Whitmer became more and more of a national figure. She was praised by the left for her handling of the Coronavirus that many believe led to the sharp decrease in the state’s cases.
And she was heavily criticized by the right for those same restrictions, saying they were an undue burden on the state’s businesses.
In Delta Township, an argument over masks turned deadly when a man was stabbed. The suspect was later killed by police after a confrontation.
On July 17, civil rights legend and long time united states representative John Lewis passed away at the age of 80.
AUGUST
COVID-19 numbers remained low in Michigan in the month of August, but many were still on high alert.
The Lansing School District canceled all fall sports and many schools announced their return to school plans with virtual learning at least apart of the experience.
The much anticipated 2020 election was really starting to heat up in August, with Joe Biden announcing Kamala Harris as his running mate.
August also brought another shocking death. Chadwick Boseman, known for playing the Black Panther, Jackie Robinson and many more roles, passed away after a battle with cancer that the public didn’t even know about.
SEPTEMBER
September was the return of many sports. The Big Ten announced they were going to have an eight-game football season and Whitmer allowed high school sports to come back as long as athletes wore masks while competing after both announced they wouldn’t have football seasons.
September also brought another sad death. Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Sept. 18 after 27 years of serving on United States Supreme Court. Her position was filled just over a month later by Amy Coney Barrett.
OCTOBER
October was another crazy month. It all started when President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington D.C.
Locally, a 3-year-old was shot outside of a Zap Zone in Lansing.
Then, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Whitmer had exceeded her power as governor in her response to the virus, striking down many of her executive orders.
Lastly, all eyes were on the state of Michigan where both presidential candidates focused a lot of their resources, proving the road to the White House runs through Michigan.
NOVEMBER
November was all about the presidential election. There was record voter turnout throughout the nation and President Trump took an early lead, but as the counting continued throughout the week, it became clear that Joe Biden was receiving many of the absentee ballots that were counted later.
That led to many people not trusting the results, including President Trump himself. Trump and many people filing on behalf of President Trump launched a brigade of lawsuits in hopes of changing the results. Many were quickly shot down by federal judges, but the lawsuits continued throughout the month.
Joe Biden declared victory on Nov. 7 in front of a small group of honking cars in Wilmington, Delaware and began his transition into office.
All of this was happening as the COVID-19 numbers were surging in Michigan and across the nation. That lead to new restrictions in Michigan such as the closing of indoor seating at restaurants.
Tragically, long time jeopardy host Alex Trebek passed away on Nov. 8 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
DECEMBER
Last but not least, December, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave approval to not one, but two vaccines.
One of those came from Pfizer, which was made in Michigan.
Meanwhile, the federal government went to battle over a budget, stimulus checks and more COVID-19 relief.
On Christmas day, 63-year-old Anthony Warner blew up a RV while he was inside, injuring eight people and damaging dozens of buildings in Nashville.
As 2020 comes to a close, we are all hoping things will get back to normal and that there’s a bright future ahead in 2021.