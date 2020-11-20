Safety tips for cooks making their first Thanksgiving dinner

New York, NY (WLNS)–With many Americans changing their plans and staying home this Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus, some people could be prepping their first-ever turkey day meal.

The first step to do it safely, is to properly thaw your frozen bird and give yourself plenty of time. It takes about 24 hours for every four or five pounds of turkey.



You also need a food thermometer. It needs to be put into the thickest part of the breast, and then the innermost part of the thigh and wing. Cook it until it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit

The next step is to prevent cross contaminate in the kitchen. which could cause food borne illness. Wash and sanitize surfaces, cutting boards, utensils and hands.

Once the big meal is done, get the leftovers into the refrigerator within two hours. Break them into smaller containers so they chill quickly. Toss everything after four days.