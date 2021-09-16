12 finalists announced for Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBS) — The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the 12 finalists for this year’s induction set for November.

A 23-member committee will officially announce the inductees after an extended vote. Online voting by fans will also count as an official vote for the selection advisory committee.

Also among the finalists being considered for a November induction are five competitive games: Battleship, Risk, The Settlers of Catan, Mahjong, and billiards, as well as the piñata, sand, a toy fire engine, American Girl Dolls, Masters of the Universe, Cabbage Patch Kids, and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper.