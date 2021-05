LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS) – A 2-year-old Los Angeles girl has become the youngest member of MENSA in the United States.

Kashe Quest was accepted into the world’s oldest high IQ society — with an IQ score of 146. Officials say that’s nearly 50 points higher than the 98-point average across the country.

Her parents say, she can read full sentences, count to 100 and identify all 50 states.

She is now working on identifying elements on the periodic table by their symbols and learning Spanish.