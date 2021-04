CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS) – Two parents from Colorado said they initially questioned their 5-year-old daughter’s story of a staring contest with a bobcat.

However, after checking their home security camera footage, their skepticism turned to terror.

Eric and Nicole Woodard saw their daughter, Rian, riding her big wheel and coming face to face with a bobcat.

Their daughter and the large cat stared at each other for 22 seconds before the wild animal turned and left.