LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Well, that’s one way to get yourself some votes.

6 News This Morning Anchor Jorma Duran is competing in the Dapper Dads 2022 competition and he wasn’t getting as many votes as he wanted to. So he came up with a pitch, 100 votes and he will get a pie in the face on-air.

Sure enough, the WLNS viewers came through on their end of the deal, so Jorma delivered on his promise.

Jorma had his kids Xanna and Brando each threw a pie in his face, and the results were hilarious. Fellow 6 News Anchor Kiyerra Lake even got in on the action.

“I got into TV and journalism to be a respectable journalist, I guess this all part of it,” Jorma said.