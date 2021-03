ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WLNS) – Nora Langdon — a 78-year old woman living in Royal Oak, Michigan currently holds 19 world records and is now working on number 20.

Unlike most people her age, Langdon is continuing to push the boundaries for weightlifting.

She can deadlift 400 pounds, squat 380 and bench presses up to 185.

She started lifting 13 years ago and says the key to her success is never giving up and having faith.