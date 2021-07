NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS) – In New York, two police officers and bystanders jumped into action to save an 8-month-old baby trapped underneath a car.

Officials say, a driver swerved across the road — hitting a 36-year-old mother and pinning the child under the car.

The officers and the nearby bystanders ran to where the vehicle crashed and lifted the car to rescue the baby.

Authorities say the mother suffered a broken leg, and the baby received minor injuries, but both are expected to recover.