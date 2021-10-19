A look at what’s trending on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories of today include an increase in drugs across Michigan, Apple’s latest updates and early Black Friday deals.

Increase in Drugs Across Michigan

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said across Michigan, they are now seeing a major increase in methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Special Agent in Charge, Keith Martin oversees all of Michigan and Ohio for DEA operations. Martin believes the trends he’s seeing this year are, “Very concerning”.

Martin said in 2020 for Michigan and Ohio approximately 550 pounds of meth were seized. This year, they have seized more than 2,000 pounds of meth.

“We know that the Mexican cartels are flooding the market with meth. It’s coming across the southwest border, and being transported into Ohio and Michigan. The cartels are using the same routes they’ve used for the last hundred years. They just change up their method of concealment or transportation,” said SAC Martin. Special Agent in Charge, Keith Martin

Those increases aren’t from single large seizures, but an overall increase in shipment size.

Martin says it’s common to see meth sent through the mail, transported by commercial vehicle and private vehicle.

Martin’s agents are seeing fentanyl mixed with other drugs like meth, cocaine and heroin.

According to Martin, these drugs are not being used appropriately, and they can have deadly effects.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Florida.

New Apple Release and Updates

Apple announced their new third generation sweat and water resistant air pods today.

On the other hand, the company is doing away with the touch bar. The new MacBook’s are dropping this component along with other unpopular features.

Apple also revealed new computer chips inside the MacBook pros, which they believe will create better performance.

A pair of the new Apple AirPods are seen during a launch event on September 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals

Best Buy is right behind Walmart with putting out early Black Friday deals. The retailer is now giving an early look into their deals beginning today.

Best Buy says one of their hottest deals is a 70 inch Samsung 4k smart TV for $599. That specific TV typically costs $749.

The deals in the Tuesday sale will be covered by a, “Black Friday Price Guarantee”. Best Buy will match the price if a lower price is discovered.

During the week of Thanksgiving, Best Buy will also start more deals that will last all week long.