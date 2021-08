SAN PAULO, BRAZIL (CBS) – One of the biggest cities in the world now has a birds-eye view for tourists to visit and take in the sights.

Sao Paulo, Brazil’s tallest building now features a glass floor on its 42nd story and it’s putting people’s fear of heights to the test.

Dubbed the Sampa Sky, the public will now be treated to a special view of the city from 557 feet in the air.

Building officials say the see-through room was inspired by the Skydeck of Chicago’s Willis Tower on the 103rd floor.