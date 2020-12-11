After Broadway closed, ‘Aladdin’ star Michael James Scott created his first Christmas album

ORLANDO (NewsNation Now) — Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows, including Disney’s “Aladdin,” where Michael James Scott starred as the Genie.

As the curtain on Broadway closed, Scott worked on another dream of his: a Christmas album.

“A Fierce Christmas” was released last week. His debut album can be found on Spotify, Apple Music.

Watch an exclusive performance of “This Christmas” for NewsNation viewers by Scott and Chet Gass in the player below.

As for Broadway, it’s still closed. Fans will have to wait a little longer for shows to resume — until at least late May.