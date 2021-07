BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (CBS) – A prototype vehicle called the “Air-Car” successfully completed a 35-minute test flight.

The aircraft flew from airport to airport between Nitra, in western Slovakia, to the capital of Bratislava at up to 115 miles per hour.

Engineers say the latest test is its 142nd successful flight.

Supporters say while this is still far from perfect, it gives a glimpse of what the future of flying cars could look like.