AMHERST, NH (CBS) – A letter written by Albert Einstein, including the world’s most famous equation, is now going up for auction.

The letter, written by Einstein to the Polish-American physicist Ludwik Silberstein, was penned in 1946 and contains the only handwritten example of “E=mc2” in private possession.

It’ll be auctioned off — along with some of Einstein’s other letters.

Bidding starts Thursday at $25,000 and the letter is expected to go for up to $400,000.