An iconic comic teases fans it may be coming back

After 20 years, the Far Side website has been updated with a teaser for fans.
Early this week a cartoon on the website showed a man thawing a block of ice with many familiar characters.
“Uncommon, unreal, and (soon-to-be) unfrozen,” is displayed under the cartoon along with “a new online era of The Far Side is coming!”
The witty, single-panel comic The Far Side was first published in 1980 and ran until 1995.
In 1999, Larson wrote an open letter to fans asking them not to post his Far Side cartoons on the internet.
