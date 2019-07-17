Another alligator surfaces in mid-Michigan

Maybe alligators are native to the Midwest and we never realized it.

While that’s likely not the case, another alligator has been captured in the wilds of mid-Michigan.

This time the gator was spotted July 15 in Owosso and police were called.

They were able to find the 4-foot gator, which had escaped from its cage at a nearly house on Hamblin Street in Owosso. Apparently it had broken out the previous day and police had to be called to roundup the runaway reptile.

Owosso city ordinance prohibits city residents from having alligators as pets. The owner of the wayward gator was given a ticket and will donate the alligator to a pet sanctuary.

Last week an alligator romped around a Chicago park and during the past two months alligators have been captured in Grand Rapids and Jackson.

An pet alligator was killed by a vehicle in Delta Township near Lansing last month after escaping from its owner.