Apartment complex evacuated after venomous snake gets loose

COLOGNE, GERMANY (CBS) – Firefighters in Germany said 10 apartments were evacuated in a building in which a venomous snake escaped from his home.

The South African Coral Snake – a small but venomous reptile – was noticed missing early Monday morning by its owner, who alerted the authorities.

Officials say there was concern that the snake could end up outdoors, where cold temperatures would likely send it into a hibernation-like state.

The snake was later caught with a food and bait trap and returned to its owner.