Apple to silence Siri for some workers

Apple has temporarily stopped a practice that allowed workers to listen to user commands given to its voice assistant Siri.

The tech giant employs people that listen to less than 1-percent of Siri commands in order to improve the voice-based digital assistant.

The tech company also said it’s conducting a review of the program after concerns about the scope of recordings that contractors were listening to.

A spokesperson for Apple says that Apple was also working on a software upgrade that would give users the ability to opt out of the program.

Apple says the workers don’t have access to any personal information about the user, and the data is encrypted.