LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A humorous video shows a person kicking over a yard sign, only for the sign to land perfectly back in place.

The sign was in front of the Lansing Church of the Resurrection on East Michigan Avenue.

A person walking by kicked the sign, which then shot it up into the air. Somehow, it fell back down right back into its original spot.

The person continued to walk down the street, apparently unaware that the sign was unharmed.

The video was posted by the Diocese of Lansing Wednesday morning.

The diocese said the video was taken in the early hours of Nov. 1.