HERNDON, Va. (CBS) – Audi releases its latest concept car called the “Skysphere”.

The company claims it can drive itself and go from zero to 60 in four seconds. Also, with the touch of a button, a steering wheel, and console expands out of the vehicle and it will also reduce its size in sports mode.

While there’s no price for the car, it’s safe to say it’ll be expensive if it ever comes out.