Baby named after officer who helped with delivery in the hospital parking lot

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS) – Babies come on their own timeline.

Lacey Gonzalez was surprised when she went into labor a couple of weeks early on the morning of March 8. She planned to deliver at Hennepin Healthcare’s Birth Center.

“It turned out that the second we pulled up to the emergency doors she decided to start entering the world,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez’ husband, Luis, ran into the emergency department and asked for help. There weren’t any doctors at the front desk, but a security officer ran out to the couple’s vehicle to help.

“I saw the baby’s head sticking out about an inch,” HCMC security officer Tiffany Owen said. “I went into my own mom mode and professional mode.”

Owen, who says she has trained for a potential scenario like this, tried to keep mom calm. Owen caught the newborn baby girl in her arms.

After mom and baby finally made it into the hospital, the parents were asked what they wanted to name their new daughter. Gonzalez looked up the meaning of Tiffany—translating to “Manifestation from God.”

“We decided to spell it, spell Tiffany, the same way as the officer that did the delivery,” Gonzalez said.

A healthy baby girl, named after the good Samaritan that helped bring her into the world.

“That’s something that I’ll go through the rest of my life with, being able to share that story,” Owen said. “My daughter thinks it’s pretty cool, I didn’t name my daughter after me.”

Owen was honored with a pink stork pin by the hospital for delivering baby Tiffany.