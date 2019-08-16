“Baby Shark” cereal to hit store shelves this weekend

Get ready for the return of “Baby Shark”, this time to some grocery store shelves.

The “popular with toddlers” anthem debuts as a cereal this weekend.

Kellogg’s wants “Baby Shark” to swim in your kids’ bowls of milk with its limited edition release.

The cereal, with berry-flavored loops and marshmallows, goes on sale at Sam’s Club locations Saturday while supplies last.

Walmart will carry the product beginning in late September.

Kellogg’s created the cereal in partnership with Pinkfong, the Korean entertainment brand that created the song.

It was back in November 2015 the tune debuted on Youtube, with more than three billion views since then.

The cereal is not the end of the line for “Baby Shark.”

The song is now being turned into an animated series for Nickelodeon.